DRDO successfully tests Pinaka long-range guided rocket; what makes the advanced LRGR a game changer

New Delhi:

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR). The trial took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha’s Chandipur on July 8. The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kilometres.

According to DRDO, the trial achieved all its planned objectives. The rocket completed the required in-flight manoeuvres and accurately hit the designated target by following the predicted flight path.

Rocket hits target with precision during test

Officials said the rocket demonstrated a high level of precision during the test. It struck the target exactly as planned, confirming the system's guidance and navigation performance.

All range instrumentation deployed during the trial continuously tracked the rocket throughout its flight. The data collected will be used to further validate the weapon system's performance. This is a major boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The successful test marks another important milestone in the development of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and highlights the continued progress of India's indigenous precision-guided rocket capability.

DRDO successfully tests land attack cruise missile

Last month, India achieved another milestone in its defence capabilities after the DRDO successfully carried out the flight-test of its indigenous Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The trial took place off the coast of Odisha.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile completed the test successfully and met all the planned objectives. Information collected through various tracking systems confirmed that the missile performed as expected during the flight.

The LRLACM has been developed within the country, with its key systems and components designed by different DRDO laboratories along with support from Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru is leading the project.

Senior officials from the DRDO, as well as representatives of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, were present to witness the launch. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of DRDO and the industry partners for the successful test. He praised their efforts in strengthening India's indigenous defence technology and missile development programme.

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