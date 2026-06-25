Netra AWACS receives final operational clearance; know why it's called India's 'eye in the sky'

Bengaluru:

India's indigenous airborne surveillance and reconnaissance platform, Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, on Thursday received Final Operational Clearance (FOC), marking a major milestone for the country's defence capabilities and paving the way for operational exploitation by the Indian Air Force.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at its Centre for Airborne Systems in Bengaluru, Netra is designed to provide the Air Force with real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling it to monitor enemy activity from the skies and support military operations.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM AVSM VM, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, formally declared the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra AEW&C system in a ceremony held at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru.

FOC is the final stage in which an aircraft or military system is declared mission-ready after completing all required tests and standards. It follows Initial Operational Clearance (IOC).

Fulfilling India's quest for Atmanirbharta

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said, "It is indeed a proud moment to declare the AEW&C's Final Operational Clearance. This is not merely the culmination of an indigenous technology programme, but a celebration of the unique partnership between the Indian Air Force and the scientific community in fulfilling India's quest for Atmanirbharta."

Noting that the journey of the AEW&C has been extraordinary, he also noted that it came with challenges, as is the norm for any new system. "We had to do a lot of innovation, it had to see a lot of perseverance, and above all, collaboration. From every individual, every entity that was involved," he said.

India's 'eye in the sky'

AWACS Netra is a state-of-the-art airborne surveillance and command-and-control system developed by India. It was developed at the CABS lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This system is capable of detecting and tracking enemy fighter aircraft, missiles, drones, and other aerial threats from long distances. Netra not only provides surveillance but also provides vital information to Air Force fighter aircraft and ground control stations in real time, helping in quick and accurate decision-making during war.

It strengthens the Indian Air Force's network-centric warfare capabilities and plays a vital role in securing the country's air borders. Its Final Operational Clearance (FOC) is considered a major milestone towards India's self-reliance in indigenous defense technology. 'Netra' is often referred to as India's "eye in the sky" because of its ability to detect, track, and monitor aerial activities hundreds of kilometres away.

Air Force strength enhanced

This system, built on an Embraer aircraft, will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's capabilities by tracking enemy missiles and aircraft in the air. Under this project, state-of-the-art surveillance sensors have been fitted to Brazilian Embraer aircraft. The system's primary function is to detect and issue early warnings for enemy fighter jets, drones, missiles, and even sea-borne threats entering Indian airspace.

Until now, India had relied on foreign radar technology for this system, but now the system is completely indigenous. The Deputy Air Force Chief stated that Netra has proven its capabilities in Balakot and Operation Sindoor, and being indigenous will provide significant advantages to the country and the Air Force.

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