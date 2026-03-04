Devikulam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Devikulam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 88 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mavelikara Assembly constituency comes under the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, A Raja of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate D Kumar with a margin of 7,848 votes. However, he was subsequently disqualified by the Kerala High Court in March 2023.

Devikulam Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Devikulam Assembly constituency is a part of the Idukki district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,69,309 voters in the Devikulam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 83,400 were male, and 85,908 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,999 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Devikulam in 2021 was 72 (69 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Devikulam constituency was 1,64,700. Out of this, 81,749 voters were male, 82,951 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 323 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Devikulam in 2016 was 102 (72 men and 30 women).

Devikulam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Devikulam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Devikulam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Devikulam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate A Raja won the Devikulam seat with a margin of 7,848 votes (6.81%). He was polled 59,049 votes with a vote share of 51%. He defeated Congress candidate D Kumar, who got 51,201 votes (44.22%). Independent candidate Ganesan S stood third with 47,17 votes (4.07%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate S Rajendran won the Devikulam seat with a margin of 5,782 votes (4.93%). He polled 49,510 votes with a vote share of 42.18%. Congress candidate A K Mony got 43,728 votes (37.25 %) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate MV Gopakumar stood third with 11,613 votes (9.89%). ADMK candidate RM Dhanalakshmy stood third with 11,613 votes (9.89%).

Devikulam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: A. Raja (CPI)

2016: S Rajendran (CPI)

2011: S Rajendran (CPI)

2006: S Rajendran (CPI)

2001: AK Moni (Congress)

1996: AK Moni (Congress)

1991: AK Moni (Congress)

1987: Sundaram Manickam (CPI)

1982: G Varadan (CPI)

1980: G Varadan (CPI)

1977: Kittappanarayanaswamy (Congress)

1970: G Varadan (CPI)

1967: N Ganapathy (Congress)

1960: Murugesan Thiruvengadan (Congress)

1958: Rosammma Punnose (CPI)

1957: Rosammma Punnose (CPI)

Devikulam Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Devikulam Assembly constituency was 1,15,774 or 68.34 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,17,382 or 71.23 per cent.