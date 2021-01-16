Dense fog shrouds Delhi; 4 flights delayed, 1 cancelled

Image Source : ANI Dense fog shrouds Delhi

Delhi witnessed dense fog on Saturday morning that led to poor visibility in several parts of the national capital. At least 4 flights to/from Delhi airport are delayed and at least one flight stands cancelled due to fog. Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality. As per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 492 i.e, 'severe' category.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the air quality is expected expected to slightly improve from Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, 9.8℃ temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am on Saturday. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to fall by 0.2℃ during next 24 hours. While, Safdarjung recorded 8.6℃ temperature, which is likely to rise by 1.2℃ during next 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category, AQI at 431

Latest India News