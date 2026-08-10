Rahul Gandhi ups ante against Amit Shah, seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar violence

New Delhi:

Upping the ante against Amit Shah over police crackdown over Cockroach Janta Party's protest on NEET (UG) examination, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the union home minister over his absence from the Parliament and said his "silence is approval of the violence".

According to Gandhi, the students were protesting peacefully and only asked questions about their future, but in response, pellet guns and tear gas shells were fired, and they were lathi-charged.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, demanded a Supreme Court monitored inquiry and said the Congress will keep targeting the government and continue its fight till Shah is held accountable.

"Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question," Gandhi said in a post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter). "And the Home Minister? Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it. Every Opposition motion for a discussion has been rejected."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's X post.

The former Congress president has kept attacking Shah over his absence from the Parliament and sought his statement over the July 20 violence in the national capital. Earlier in the day, he also wrote an article for The Hindu, calling for Shah's resignation.

He also claimed that the incident has damaged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and it will never be rebuilt. He said the prime minister has "activated his propaganda machinery" to save his image, which he called a "desperate" attempt.

"There are only two possibilities. First, he (Shah) authorised the attack on the students -- in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place -- which means that he is entirely incompetent," the Lok Sabha member from the Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli wrote. "Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign."

"He (Shah) has not ordered any inquiry or even issued a statement. He has refused to come to Parliament and motions filed daily by the Opposition asking for a discussion have been summarily rejected," he added.

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