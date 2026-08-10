NCP-SP MPs meet PM Modi amid buzz over party's stand on delimitation

New Delhi:

A delegation of eight Lok Sabha members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as the last week of the Parliament Monsoon Session began. The meeting holds significance as the Centre is seeking support of key opposition parties for the passage of the Delimitation and the FCRA Bills in the Parliament.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes, with the party saying that it was a courtesy call and the MPs -- Suresh Mhatre (Bhiwandi), Bhaskar Bhagare (Dindori), Amar Sharadrao Kale (Wardha), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (Ahmednagar), Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Beed), Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (Madha), and Supriya Sule (Baramati) -- discussed locals issues of Maharashtra.

According to sources, Sonwane demanded that water from Solapur's Ujjain Dam be made available to Beed district. Meanwhile, Kale raised the dispute over the Nashik-Pune railway line and Mhatre demanded that the Navi Mumbai airport be named after Bhoomiputra DB Patil.

The MPs also discussed issues related to farmers.

Various reports earlier suggested the NCP(SP) could back the Centre's delimitation bid, with party's working president Supriya Sule indicating last month that the contentious legislation could receive the part's support if the proposed changes ensure a uniform increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

According to Sule, the NCP(SP) could consider supporting the Delimitation Bill if the provision to increase the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha across all states are increased by 50 per cent is included in it. Back then, she had also junked media reports that the NCP(SP) could join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We cannot say anything until the new bill is introduced. We have passed the Women's Reservation Bill with a full majority," Sule, who is a Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Baramati, had said. "All eight MPs of NCP (SP) and all our MLAs stand together. NCP is a party where Sharad Pawar not only leads but also invests in every member and listens to everyone."

Meanwhile, the Congress - an alliance partner of the NCP(SP) - earlier urged the Sharad Pawar faction to convey the INDIA bloc's "unequivocal position" on the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills for their meeting with PM Modi.

"It is learnt that the MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday regarding issues concerning Maharashtra," Congress leader Sachin Sawat said on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The Parliament Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, will conclude on August 13.

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