No major respite from humidity for Delhiites till July 9, predicts weather office

Delhi Weather News: The Safdarjung Observatory of Delhi on Thursday predicted that the national capital will not see a major respite from the sultry, humid weather, at least till Saturday (July 9). Delhi may get marginal relief today due to a cloudy sky and light rain, the weather office said.

The weather office recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in maximum temperatures.

Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days. It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

The weather department had earlier issued an orange alert for moderate rainfall on Wednesday which was later shifted to Thursday.

However, according to the latest predictions, Delhi will get only light rain during the day. Cloudy weather will bring the temperature down by a few notches, the Met office said. Generally, a cloudy sky and light rain are predicted till July 13.

