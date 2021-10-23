Delhi likely to receive rain due to approaching western disturbance, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi likely to receive rain due to approaching western disturbance

A western disturbance is likely to impact the weather in the national capital and Delhi is expected to remain cloudy on Saturday. According to a statement by India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani, Jammu and Kashmir will start receiving rain and Delhi is expected to experience drizzling.

"A Western Disturbance approaching. It'll be cloudy in Delhi from tomorrow, Jammu and Kashmir will start receiving rain. Delhi can experience drizzling on the night of October 23 or October 24 morning," the IMD official said.

"Punjab will receive good rainfall, Uttarakhand and other areas won't receive rain," Jenamani said.

Jenamani further said that Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will receive rain.

"As per the latest update, no significant rainfall would take place, particularly in the next two to three days. Monsoon withdrawal is underway and from tomorrow, it will withdraw from North East, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka," Jenamani said.

He said that the Northeast monsoon will onset in the peninsular region from October 26.

Talking about the monsoon in Uttarakhand, he said that there would be no further rain in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi logs 38 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest India News