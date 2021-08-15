Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: 2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire

Delhi: 2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at around 7:25 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Jatin Sharma Jatin Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2021 9:36 IST
Delhi fire, hotel fire, two dead, Dwarka hotel fire, latest national news updates, delhi news, delhi
Image Source : ANI.

Delhi: 2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire.

 

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector-8, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey Hotel Krishna at around 7:25 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk; 15 fire tenders rushed

Also Read: Fire breaks out at showroom in Nehru Place; 6 fire tenders rushed

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X