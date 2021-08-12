Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
Fire breaks out at showroom in Nehru Place; 6 fire tenders rushed

​A fire broke out at a showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2021 18:18 IST
A fire broke out at a showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The showroom is located on the first floor of a multi-storey building in the area. 

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, call about the fire was received at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot. 

Earlier on August 8, a blaze occurred at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. 

