Fire breaks out at showroom in Nehru Place; 6 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at a showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The showroom is located on the first floor of a multi-storey building in the area.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, call about the fire was received at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

Earlier on August 8, a blaze occurred at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

