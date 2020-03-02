Affected families search for missing loved ones in Delhi violence

People continue to search for loved ones who are missing after deadly violence in riot-hit northeast Delhi

People from riot-hit northeast Delhi are struggling to search for their family members who became a victim of the deadly violence took place on Feb 24, 25 and turned the affected areas nothing less than ghost towns. People are searching for their loved ones at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is closest to the riot-hit areas as victims are being treated there.

The death toll in the Delhi violence has surged to 42, however, on Sunday, 4 more bodies were recovered from a drain in Gokulpuri but it is yet to be confirmed whether they died in the Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere prevailed on Sunday evening when rumours of some tension in west Delhi parts were being spread. However, the Delhi Police was quick to react and confirmed that it was just rumours and nothing else. Two people were also held for rumour-mongering on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro for a couple of hours closed entry-exit at at least seven stations including Tilak Nagar, however, the situation was normal once it was clear that it was just rumour-mongering.

People in riot-hit Delhi starts receiving govt aid

Victims of last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi have started receiving an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

In a statement, the AAP government said officers in all the four violence-affected divisions have started to distribute financial assistance to the victims as an immediate relief at their doorsteps.

"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday... Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," it said.​

(With inputs from PTI)

