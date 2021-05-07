Delhi reports 341 COVID deaths, 19,832 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi reports 19,832 new COVID cases, 19,085 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded as many as 19,832 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 12,92,867, while the death toll mounted to 18,739.

As many as 341 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,593 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 12,92,867 in the national capital, including 11,83,093 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 91,035 of which 50,425 are in home isolation.

