Delhi: Nine oxygen concentrators seized during raid at Khan Market restaurant

Image Source : PTI Police personnel during a raid at restaurant in Khan Market, in which boxes of oxygen concentrators were recovered, in New Delhi on Friday.

The Delhi Police on Friday raided a restaurant in the Khan Market area of the national capital and recovered nine oxygen concentrators that were to be sold in the black market at exhorbitant prices.

According to police, the recovery was made during a follow-up raid a day after more than 400 oxygen concentrators were recovered from a restaurant in Lodhi Colony.

The nine concentrators were seized from the Town Hall restaurant. Police said that the lead was received from Hitesh who was arrested on Thursday from Lodhi Colony for selling oxygen concentrators in the black market.

According to the police's claim, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered during the raid at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in the central market of Lodhi Colony.

Police said that a probe is being carried out and efforts are underway to trace the further links.

READ MORE: Oxygen concentrators’ racket busted in Delhi, four arrested; 419 units seized

READ MORE: Delhi: Three arrested for selling painted fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders

Latest India News