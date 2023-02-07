Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.8 degree C as mercury rises

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi sees rise in temperature.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius with a warm, sunny day predicted ahead. The capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years. It is also the first time since 2011 that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February.

The city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9. On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies are likely on Thursday and Friday.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Tuesday morning. This is after a day following the city recording its hottest February day in two years and the warmest day for the first week of the month since 2013.



