Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hits out at Governor for withholding appointment of 244 govt school principals

"The reality is that the LG has held back the approval on the appointment of principals on 244 posts and asked the department to conduct an assessment study to check whether these principals are required in schools or not..." Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of withholding approval for the appointment of 244 government school principals and taking over the services department unconstitutionally. If the services department had been with the Delhi government, 'each school would have had its own permanent principal' today, said Sisodia.

"...in a very unfortunate manner, the LG claimed that he has revived the lapsed post of 126 principals. The reality is that the LG has held back the approval on the appointment of principals on 244 posts and asked the department to conduct an assessment study to check whether these principals are required in schools or not. These posts had been lying vacant for over the past five years. What kind of a joke is this?" Sisodia told a press conference.

Raj Niwas officials had put the blame on the AAP government and said that the 126 posts had lapsed due to the 'apathy and inaction of the AAP.'

"This is another ridiculous 'bunch of lies' presented by the LG office. The LG has made a mockery of the whole governance system in Delhi, just because he has unconstitutional power to control the services department. If the LG had not taken over the Services Department unconstitutionally then today each school would have had its own permanent principal," Sisodia told a press conference.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sisodia said they are 'adamant' about keeping control of the services department, but determined not to appoint principals.

"The LG even asked the services department officials to bypass the protocol of showing files to the education minister. Not only this, the LG even refused to answer the questions in Vidhan Sabha that provides the budget to the government," he said.

"Since 2015, we have been sending proposals for the appointment of principals in schools, in these years the number of schools increased and the serving principals retired. The LG is making a mockery of Delhi's education system by asking for a study on the need for Principals in schools," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

