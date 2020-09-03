Image Source : PTI Delhi records 50 per cent rise in average Covid-19 deaths in 3 weeks

The national capital has witnessed a rise of 50 per cent in the death toll due to Covid-19 during the last three weeks, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said during its weekly press briefing here on Thursday.

The ministry shared data on the states accounting for maximum fatalities due to Covid-19, where it was revealed that the case fatality trajectory is rising at the rate of 50 per cent in Delhi. The data compiled a daily average of deaths recorded weekly in the last three weeks starting August 13 till September 2.

Between August 13 and August 19, the average deaths recorded due to Covid-19 were 12, while it was 14 between August 20 and August 26, and 18 between August 27 and September 2, the data showed.

Delhi is among the two states where a rise in deaths is being observed. Another state is Andhra Pradesh, where the increase in death rate stood at 4.5 per cent in the same duration.

The revelations come at a time when the daily infection rate in the national capital is rapidly surging every day.

The ministry also attributed the rise in death rate to the sudden spike in daily infections. It said the ministry is in coordination with the Delhi government to control the situation.

"We are actively engaging with the Delhi government and taking the necessary steps to tackle the situation. Many meetings have taken place with Delhi LG in this regard," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.

Besides, Delhi also found a place among the five states and Union Territories, which accounted for 70 per cent of the total deaths to have occurred due to Covid-19 with Maharashtra sharing the maximum toll.

According to the data, Maharashtra's share was 37.39 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.16 per cent, Karnataka at 8.83 per cent, Delhi at 6.65 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 6.12 per cent and the remaining 29.85 per cent shared by the rest of the country.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage