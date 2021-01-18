Image Source : ANI Cold wave sweeps north India, IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today

Parts of North India reel under the cold wave condition with dense fog and low visibility in the isolated pockets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday predicted that light rainfall will be witnessed by Delhiites.

The national capital's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 8° and 17°C. Temperatures of 10℃ and 11.2℃ were recorded in Palam and Safdarjung at 5:30 am, which later dipped further at 8:30 am to 9.7℃ and 9℃ temperatures respectively.

Meanwhile in Punjab, a blanket of dense fog envelops Ludhiana. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees celsius.

Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur woke up to dense fog with a temperature of 10.4℃.

IMD stated that dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Delhi, north-west Rajasthan, north-west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya at 5:30 am on January 18.

Chandigarh, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur recorded visibility of 25 meters while, Amritsar, Ambala, Ganganagar, Gwalior, Baharaich, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Guwahati, Tezpur, Agartala, and Silchar witnessed visibility of 50 meters.

Patiala, Hisar, Agra, and Lucknow saw visibility as low as 200 meters.

The Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said, at least 26 trains running late on January 18, due to low visibility caused by fog.

