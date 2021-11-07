Delhi's air quality remains 'severe'; 114 tankers deployed to sprinkle water on roads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was found 'severe' at 6:15 am today, with the AQI standing at 436.

However, Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448.

As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of the major contributors to air pollution, after the national capital's air quality deteriorated following the Diwali festival.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off the water tankers, terming it an "emergency measure" to help people.

"Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched an action plan that is being implemented across the city.

Along with the people of Delhi, we are running the campaign to check the local source of air pollution in the city -- be it dust, vehicle or biomass pollution," Rai told reporters.

He added that on Diwali, instances of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana along with bursting of firecrackers in the city added to air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)

