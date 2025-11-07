Live Delhi, Mumbai airport technical glitch Updates: Airports across India hit by air traffic snag, flights delayed Delhi, Mumbai airports technical glitch LIVE: More than 400 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed following a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control system, according to Flightradar24. Flight operations at Mumbai airport have also been affected.

New Delhi:

Multiple airports across India on Friday were hit by a technical glitch that started from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last evening, leading to hundreds of flight delays as operations took a severe hit. As of now, flight operations are affected at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Airport authorities have announced on X about flight operations being impacted in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Jaipur due to a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning.

Due to this, airline operations at these airports are facing major delays. Passengers have been advised to connect with their concerned airlines for the latest flight status and revised schedules.

