Delhi, Mumbai airports technical glitch LIVE: More than 400 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed following a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control system, according to Flightradar24. Flight operations at Mumbai airport have also been affected.

People gathered outside the Delhi airport after the technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control system led to major flight delays
People gathered outside the Delhi airport after the technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control system led to major flight delays
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Multiple airports across India on Friday were hit by a technical glitch that started from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last evening, leading to hundreds of flight delays as operations took a severe hit. As of now, flight operations are affected at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Airport authorities have announced on X about flight operations being impacted in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Jaipur due to a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. 

Due to this, airline operations at these airports are facing major delays. Passengers have been advised to connect with their concerned airlines for the latest flight status and revised schedules.

Live updates :Delhi, Mumbai airports flight operations technical glitch

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mumbai Airport clarifies, says flight operations running smooth

    Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has clarified that the earlier advisory was issued by mistake due to human error.

    The airport authority has now withdrawn that advisory, and flight operations at Mumbai airport are currently running smoothly.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi airport flight delays: Latest update

    There has been a major problem in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which has affected the movement of flights. Around 1500 flights operate daily at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

    Due to an issue in the ATC software, the movement of nearly 300 flights has been directly affected. These 300 flights are running with delays of around half an hour to one hour.

    Because of the software issue in the ATC server, flight movements are currently being managed manually by ATC staff.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Lucknow airport issues passenger advisory after technical glitch delays flights

    The Lucknow airport too announced a technical glitch concerning the AMSS and operations delay with the Air Traffic Control (ATC), leading to flight delays.

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Flight operations affected at Jaipur airport after Delhi and Mumbai

    Jaipur Airport authority announced on X about flight operations being impacted in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Jaipur due to a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. 

  • 5:59 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What is AMSS at airports and what it does?

    AMSS in airports stands for Airport Management System Server (or sometimes Airport Management Support System depending on the airport and vendor).

    It is a central software system used to manage and coordinate key airport operations.

    What AMSS Does

    AMSS typically handles:

    • Flight information management (arrivals, departures, delays)
    • Gate and stand allocation
    • Runway and apron usage planning
    • Communication between airlines, ATC, ground staff, and airport authorities
    • Real time updates for display boards and announcement systems
  • 5:58 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Technical glitch hits four updates across India

    The airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow are currently experiencing a technical glitch concerning the Automatic Messaging Switching System, which has affected Air Traffic Control operations of airlines, causing major flight delays.

