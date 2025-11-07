Mumbai airport issues clarification after reports of technical snag: 'Flights operating smoothly' It must be noted that nearly 300 domestic and international flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi earlier in the day after an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control data.

Mumbai:

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Friday clarified that it has withdrawn its advisory regarding disruption in flight services following a technical glitch. In a statement, the airport said the flights are operating 'smoothly' and the earlier advisory was issued due to a 'human error'.

It must be noted that nearly 300 domestic and international flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi earlier in the day after an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control data.

Lucknow, Jaipur see similar flight disruption

Apart from Delhi, the airports in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Rajasthan's Jaipur also witnessed disruptions in flight services after a technical glitch at the AMSS in Delhi. The two airports said concerned authorities are working over the issue, urging the passengers to connect with their respective airlines for their flight status and revised schedules.

Around 300 flights affected in Delhi

At the Delhi airport, which is one of the most busiest airports in India handling around 1,500 flights each day, earlier in the day, causing chaos among hundreds of passengers. According to officials, this disrupted nearly 300 domestic and international flights.

Later, the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a statement and said the Delhi airport faced technical glitches in the AMSS. "We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.