Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at Delhi mall

A fire broke out in an office at Aditya Mall in east Delhi's Karkarduma area on Thursday morning, fire officials said. The fire department received information regarding the blaze on the second floor of the mall at 7.50 am.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

Further details are awaited, the official added.

