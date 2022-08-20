Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi liquor scam, says BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights BJP has accused Kejriwal as kingpin of the Delhi liquor scam

The CBI named Manish Sisodia, an IAS officer among 15 others in its FIR

CBI carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna

Delhi Liquor Policy scam: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided several locations across 7 states, UTs in relation to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, accusing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, among 15 others, the BJP on Saturday pointed its attack at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal describing him as the "kingpin" of the liquor scam.

The CBI named Manish Sisodia, an IAS officer among 15 others in its FIR on Friday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur described Kejriwal as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked".

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Anurag Thakur referred to him as "Money Shh", alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence.

Thakur was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy: CBI issues summons to some accused in 'corruption' case

ALSO READ | Manish Sisodia, accused in excise policy scam, says BJP not worried about fraud, but Arvind Kejriwal

Latest India News