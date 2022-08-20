Manish Sisodia, accused in excise policy scam, says BJP not worried about fraud, but Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia news: A day after the CBI named Delhi deputy Chief Minister as the main accused in the excise policy scam, Manish Sisodia on Saturday reteirated that the BJP is jittery because of rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and the saffron party is not worried about any 'fraud.' The CBI on Friday raided the home of Manish Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

After the 15-hour-long searches at the AAP leader's home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places, the CBI named Sisodia as accused No 1 in its chargesheet.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency & sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi govt would've been getting at least Rs 10,000cr every year."

"Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal. Whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence & office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," Sisodia added.

"CBI officers came to my residence yesterday. They also raided Education Ministry's Dy CM office. All officers, in both places, were great people. They behaved very nicely. They had to obey orders from high command, but I'd like to thank them to have behaved so nicely," said Sisodia.

On NYT controversy

"America's biggest newspaper The New York Times covered Delhi's education model on its front page yesterday. It's a pride for India. And around 1.5 years ago during the Covid times, another story was published by them showing thousands of bodies being cremated along Ganga, it was shameful," Sisodia added.

