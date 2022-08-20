Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
  4. Delhi excise policy: CBI issues summons to some accused in 'corruption' case

Delhi excise policy: The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2022 16:17 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided Delhi deputy
Image Source : PTI The Central Bureau of Investigation raided Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's house for 15 hours on Friday.

Delhi liquor policy: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned several accused in the Delhi liquor policy corruption case on Saturday, said officials. The accused will be questioned in connection with the implementation of the policy. 

The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.

They said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets, as well as the bank transactions, is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused. The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement 

Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders. The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia CBI raid: Anurag Thakur slams AAP leader, calls him 'Money Shh' | VIDEO

 

