Delhi: In yet another flashpoint, CM Kejriwal skips event where LG Saxena was present

Earlier, Kejriwal did not attend scheduled weekly meeting with Saxena on Friday, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in implementation of Excise policy of Delhi government.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: July 24, 2022 14:18 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal digitally addresses media regarding the Spoken English Course of the Delhi government, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • LG at tree plantation event; Kejriwal skips event
  • The said program was to be undertaken jointly by LG, CM
  • AAP sources alleged that LG had "skipped" a similar meeting on July 8

Delhi: In yet another flashpoint, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday skipped a tree planation programme at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present. "After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said sources. "One is left to wonder if recommending a CBI inquiry into an apparently illegal Excise Policy is taking the focus of the CM away from Delhi's environmental concerns," added sources.

The said program of Tree Plantation corresponding with the 'Van Mahotsav', was to be undertaken jointly by the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister. A mutual decision in this regard had been taken on July 4, 2022. A total of 1,00,000 trees are planted as a part of the program, and the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister were to launch the same together today.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai alleged in a press conference that Delhi police on the instruction of PMO put up banners carrying photos of PM Modi at venue of Van Mahotsav programme last night. He said both the Chief Minister and he himself will not attend the programme. 

Aam Aadmi Party sources alleged that the LG had "skipped" a similar meeting on July 8. Responding to the claims by the party, the LG office sources said that Saxena had not "skipped" the meeting on the said date, rather he was in Jaipur to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting. 

This comes amid simmering tensions between the Delhi Chief Minister and the LG over some issues including the delay in holding MCD elections arrest of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Recently, after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor denied permission for Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend the World Cities Summit, the AAP convener said he differs with the LG's advice and would go ahead with the visit. Notably, Saxena also recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's contentious new excise policy including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees." A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010. 

