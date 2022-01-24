Delhi's fresh Covid-19 cases drop to 5,760 today, 37% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthworker takes swab sample of an athlete for Covid-19 test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi.

Delhi reported 5,760 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and 30 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The active cases tally in the national capital is now 45,140. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 11.79%.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 9,197 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The health bulletin showed 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even rule for opening shops, but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation improves further. The LG's office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent staff.

