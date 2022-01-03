Delhi logs over 4,000 Covid cases today, positivity rate at 6.46%; Omicron in 84% of samples tested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

Currently, a yellow alert is in place in the national capital.

If the positivity rate is over 5% for 2 consecutive days, a 'Red' alert can be sounded: DDMA

Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death, according to a bulletin released by the health department. The total active caseload in the national capital was recorded at 10,986. The Positivity rate climbed to 6.46 percent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 3,194 new Covid-19 cases and another death, 17% higher than the previous day. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,716 fresh cases. The test positivity rate was recorded at 4.59 per cent.

Under Graded Response Action Plan, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, if the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded leading to 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the new variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested. The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

