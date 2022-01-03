Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
  Delhi logs over 4,000 Covid cases today, positivity rate at 6.46%; Omicron in 84% of samples tested

Delhi logs over 4,000 Covid cases today, positivity rate at 6.46%; Omicron in 84% of samples tested

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested.

Sri Lasya
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 17:16 IST
delhi covid cases
Image Source : PTI

The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death. TPR is 6.46%
  • Currently, a yellow alert is in place in the national capital.
  • If the positivity rate is over 5% for 2 consecutive days, a 'Red' alert can be sounded: DDMA

Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death, according to a bulletin released by the health department. The total active caseload in the national capital was recorded at 10,986. The Positivity rate climbed to 6.46 percent. 

Currently, a yellow alert is in place in the national capital.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 3,194 new Covid-19 cases and another death, 17% higher than the previous day. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,716 fresh cases. The test positivity rate was recorded at 4.59 per cent. 

Under Graded Response Action Plan, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, if the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded leading to 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the new variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested. The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

 

