Delhi reports over 7,800 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 7,802 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.74 lakh on Friday, while 91 more fatalities in the same period pushed the death toll to 7,423, authorities said. These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 56,553 tests conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 13. 80 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the total tests conducted the previous day, 36,643 were rapid-antigen tests, while at 19,910, it was the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a day till date, the bulletin said.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded.

The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16.

On Friday, authorities reported 91 more fatalities.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection rose to 44,329 on Friday from 43,116 on Thursday, the bulletin said, adding the total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,74,830.

As many as 1,067 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the national capital in the last 17 days, with experts attributing it to a sudden surge in cases, deteriorating air quality, laxity by people in adhering to safety norms, among other factors.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, also for the first time.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festival is Diwali and Chhath in November.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total 16,609 beds in COVID hospitals, 7,945 were vacant.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000 mark.

The number of tests per million was over 2.8 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 53 lakh.

The bulletin said 4,23,078 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

