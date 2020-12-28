Cold wave condition to start from tomorrow, temperature may dip to 3℃

Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi: Cold wave condition to start tomorrow till Dec 31

Delhiites may witness a freezing year-ender as the cold wave condition in Delhi will start from tomorrow and will continue till December 31, Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi said on Monday. Regional Head of IMD Delhi Kuldeep Shrivastava also said that on December 31, the national capital could witness a chilling morning with a minimum temperature of 3℃. However, from January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital, Shrivastava said.

On Monday morning, Delhi woke up with a cold wave brink as the temperature fell by 1-2 degrees Celsius in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD had said, "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and the dense fog are likely in isolated pockets in the region."

