Uttar Pradesh: BJP loses another MLA to Covid-19, 4th so far

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MLA Dal Bahadur dies of Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Salon Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Dal Bahadur, passed away on Friday after losing battle to Covid-19. Bahadur is the fourth BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh to succumb to infection.

Dal Bahadur had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in 2017 on a BJP ticket. He had defeated Suresh Chaudhary of Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Salon constituency falls in Rae Bareli district.

Before Bahadur, the three other BJP MLAs who lost their lives are Ramesh Diwakar (Auraiya), Suresh Srivastava (Lucknow West) and Kesar Singh Gangwar (Nawabganj).

Dal Bahadur had won first time in 1996 from Salon and served as a minister the government headed by Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the passing away of Bahadur and offered condolences to his family.

