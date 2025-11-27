Cyclone Ditwah brews in Bay of Bengal; IMD issues alert for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh People have been advised to avoid sea travel. Fishermen in coastal states have been asked by the authorities to stay ashore and follow updates. Residents have also been asked to remain cautious and follow guidelines issued by the weather department as Bay of Bengal braces for another storm.

With Cyclone Senyar now weakening, a new weather threat is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh system—Cyclone Ditwah—is developing in the region. The department has issued alerts for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, warning of potentially severe conditions. The cyclone is expected to make landfall by November 30.

“Cyclone Ditwah formed over the SW Bay of Bengal near 6.9°N/81.9°E at 1130 IST today. It lay close to Pottuvil, ~90 km SSE of Batticaloa and ~700 km SSE of Chennai. The system will move NNW and reach off North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south AP coasts by early 30 Nov,” the weather department posted on X.

Advisory issued for residents, fishermen

As per reports, gusty winds accompanied by heavy rains have already started in Sri Lanka. People have been advised to avoid sea travel. Fishermen in coastal states have been asked by the authorities to stay ashore and follow updates. Residents have also been asked to remain cautious and follow guidelines issued by the weather department as Bay of Bengal braces for another storm.

Cyclone Senyar weakening into deep depression

Meanwhile, the Cyclonic storm Senyar over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia has weakened into deep depression. This will further weaken in the next 12 hours.

The weather department has sounded an alert for heavy to very heavy rains between November 25 and November 29 over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands amid progression of Senyar

Heavy to very heavy rain was also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.

