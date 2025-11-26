Tamil Nadu School Holiday tomorrow? Are schools in Chennai closed due to Cyclone Senyar Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Amid intense rainfall in various parts of Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Senyar, the schools in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur are likely to be closed on Thursday, November 27.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing intense rainfall in Chennai, various parts of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Chennai, other districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to be closed on Thursday, November 27. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school. The RMC said heavy rain is expected at various locations- Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga and Karaikal region. RMC also retained yellow alert for the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Will schools be closed tomorrow due to rain?

Due to moderate to heavy rainfall alert in Chennai and adjoining areas, schools in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur are likely to be closed on Wednesday, November 26. Meanwhile, students are requested to be in touch with the school authority.

Schools were earlier closed on November 24 in various districts of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry (UT), Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Karur, Cuddalore, Madurai, Salem.

The IMD has earlier issued orange and yellow weather alerts across several districts in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours, warning of moderate to light-moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas.

Isolated locations in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi, and Tirunelveli are under an orange alert, expecting moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. These conditions may lead to waterlogging and slippery roads, potentially disrupting local traffic.

A broader list of districts, including Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, have been issued a yellow alert. These areas could experience light to moderate rains causing waterlogging and slippery conditions on roads.