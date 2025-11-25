Cyclone Senyar: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may intensify in next 24 hours; rain alert in coastal states The IMD said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving north-northwestwards over a period of 24 hours.

New Delhi:

The low-pressure system near Malaysia and the Strait of Malacca in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain, strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected in the region. "Avoid sea travel, secure essentials, follow official updates and move to safe shelters if required," the IMD said in a weather warning.

"On November 24, there was a well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the Strait of Malacca. Over the following 24 hours, it is most expected to deepen into a depression over the South Andaman Sea. Thus, the South Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca and coastal Malaysia are likely to see heavy rains, strong gusts, and choppy seas," the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD also said that a low-pressure area was likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Cyclone Senyar: Which states will witness heavy rains, strong winds?

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25 and November 29, from Tuesday to Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.

If the low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea intensifies, it could also bring rain to some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27, the IMD said.

IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said in an earlier interview with ANI that the system would move “in a west northwest direction.”

It is expected to strengthen further and may develop into Cyclone Senyar on November 26. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the name Senyar typically means a lion and is the name of the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean, according to the roster.

Cyclone Senyar live tracker: Where will the cyclonic storm move next?

The system is likely to strengthen and may become Cyclone Senyar on November 26.

In its latest bulletin on Tuesday, the IMD said the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka and the equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 1130 hours IST on November 25.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become well well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours, which will be on Thursday, November 27.

Cyclone Senyar landfall details

As per meteorologists, it is too early to determine when and where the deep depression will make landfall if it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

However, parts of coastal India which are predicted to receive heavy rains and gusty winds will be in Tamil Nadu, Andaman Islands, Puducherry, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen warning due to rough sea conditions

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca and the waters along and off the Nicobar Islands, as well as adjoining areas of Malaysia, western Indonesia and Thailand until November 28.

They have also been asked to avoid the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 25 to November 28.

In addition, the advisory covers the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and the waters along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts until November 30.

Fishermen are further advised to stay away from the adjoining areas of the west-central Bay of Bengal and the waters along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast from November 27 to November 30.

