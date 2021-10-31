Follow us on Image Source : @ANI CRPF organises cycle rally under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Jammu

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday organized a cycle rally as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.

The rally was organized by 160 Battalion of the CRPF Jammu for national integration, unity, and prosperity of the country.

"As part of our celebrations under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we're conducting this rally to promote the message of unity and integrity," says DIG CRPF RP Pandey.

Earlier, an over 2,800-km-long CRPF cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi was flagged off in August as part of national celebrations being held to mark 75 years of Independence.

Fifteen cyclists of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will cover a total distance of 2,850 km, traversing through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

