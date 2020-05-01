64 personnel of CRPF 31 Battalion test positive for coronavirus

At least 64 CRPF personnel belonging to the 31 Batalion have tested positive for coronavirus till date. 46 CRPF personnel had rested positive earlier, 6 were confirmed yesterday while 12 diagnosed for COVID-19 today.

Earlier on Wednesday, 10 persons, including 7 CRPF jawans, from Assam tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

On April 28, a 55-year-old personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) passed away due to coronavirus infection. This was first death due to the coronavirus among the 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for the upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The deceased personnel was reported to be a sub-inspector (SI) rank official. He was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being tested positive for the virus. "The 55-year-old personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said. The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said.

At least 31 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp.

ALSO READ | Full list of 733 districts designated as red, orange and green zones for lockdown post May 3