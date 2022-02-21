CPI(M) worker murdered in Kerala’s Thalassery; party blames RSS

Follow us on Image Source : PRI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) CPI(M) worker murdered in Kerala’s Thalassery

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in Punnol near New Mahe in Thalassery of Kannur district in Kerala on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Haridas. He was a fisherman. He was attacked by a group of men when he was returning from work at around 1 am on Monday.

The attackers were on two bikes. Haridas' brother, Suran, tried to resist but failed. He suffered injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment at Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery.

The CPI(M) has alleged that Haridas was murdered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to party leader MV Jayarajan, provocative speeches by RSS leaders lead to such incidents.

"A CPI(M) worker hacked to death in New Mahe, Thalassery, early morning today. The party alleges that RSS was behind the murder. Investigation underway," police told ANI.

Police said that Haridas' body will be given to his family after the post-mortem is done at Pariyaram Medical College. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has announced to observe bandh in New Mahe to protest against the killing.

