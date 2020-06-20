Highest single-day spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 3.95 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A woman wearing a mask walks on a street in Jammu, India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3.95 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,95,048 including 1,68,269 active cases 2,13,831 recovered 12,948 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's tally beyond 50,000 mark to 53,116. The death toll in the national capital also increased to 2,035 with 66 deaths today. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.

Tamil Nadu also recorded 2,141 fresh cases on Friday taking the state's tally to 52,334.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,601 cases and 1,591 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,181), Rajasthan (13,857), Madhya Pradesh (11,426) and West Bengal (12,735).

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 35 0 45 Andhra Pradesh 3948 3917 96 7961 Arunachal Pradesh 92 11 0 103 Assam 1856 3039 9 4904 Bihar 2033 5098 50 7181 Chandigarh 60 315 6 381 Chhattisgarh 687 1331 10 2028 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 14 0 62 Delhi 27512 23569 2035 53116 Goa 607 118 0 725 Gujarat 6364 18159 1618 26141 Haryana 4710 4889 144 9743 Himachal Pradesh 223 388 8 619 Jammu and Kashmir 2411 3194 75 5680 Jharkhand 622 1332 11 1965 Karnataka 2947 5210 124 8281 Kerala 1380 1511 21 2912 Ladakh 648 95 1 744 Madhya Pradesh 2339 8748 495 11582 Maharashtra 55665 62773 5893 124331 Manipur 463 218 0 681 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 Nagaland 73 125 0 198 Odisha 1369 3297 11 4677 Puducherry 161 118 7 286 Punjab 1104 2636 92 3832 Rajasthan 2826 10997 333 14156 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 Tamil Nadu 23512 30271 666 54449 Telangana 2975 3353 198 6526 Tripura 520 657 1 1178 Uttarakhand 718 1433 26 2177 Uttar Pradesh 5659 9638 488 15785 West Bengal 5258 7303 529 13090 Cases being reassigned to states 9265 9265 Total# 168269 213831 12948 395048

ALSO READ | Rajasthan govt caps cost for COVID-19 testing, treatment in private hospitals

ALSO READ | Has coronavirus returned to China? All you need to know about the Beijing COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage