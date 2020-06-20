Highest single-day spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 3.95 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3.95 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,95,048 including 1,68,269 active cases 2,13,831 recovered 12,948 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's tally beyond 50,000 mark to 53,116. The death toll in the national capital also increased to 2,035 with 66 deaths today. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.
Tamil Nadu also recorded 2,141 fresh cases on Friday taking the state's tally to 52,334.
States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,601 cases and 1,591 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,181), Rajasthan (13,857), Madhya Pradesh (11,426) and West Bengal (12,735).
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|35
|0
|45
|Andhra Pradesh
|3948
|3917
|96
|7961
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92
|11
|0
|103
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|Bihar
|2033
|5098
|50
|7181
|Chandigarh
|60
|315
|6
|381
|Chhattisgarh
|687
|1331
|10
|2028
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|48
|14
|0
|62
|Delhi
|27512
|23569
|2035
|53116
|Goa
|607
|118
|0
|725
|Gujarat
|6364
|18159
|1618
|26141
|Haryana
|4710
|4889
|144
|9743
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|388
|8
|619
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2411
|3194
|75
|5680
|Jharkhand
|622
|1332
|11
|1965
|Karnataka
|2947
|5210
|124
|8281
|Kerala
|1380
|1511
|21
|2912
|Ladakh
|648
|95
|1
|744
|Madhya Pradesh
|2339
|8748
|495
|11582
|Maharashtra
|55665
|62773
|5893
|124331
|Manipur
|463
|218
|0
|681
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|129
|1
|0
|130
|Nagaland
|73
|125
|0
|198
|Odisha
|1369
|3297
|11
|4677
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|Punjab
|1104
|2636
|92
|3832
|Rajasthan
|2826
|10997
|333
|14156
|Sikkim
|65
|5
|0
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|23512
|30271
|666
|54449
|Telangana
|2975
|3353
|198
|6526
|Tripura
|520
|657
|1
|1178
|Uttarakhand
|718
|1433
|26
|2177
|Uttar Pradesh
|5659
|9638
|488
|15785
|West Bengal
|5258
|7303
|529
|13090
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9265
|9265
|Total#
|168269
|213831
|12948
|395048
