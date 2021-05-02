COVID lockdown: Delhi Metro services to run at 15-minute frequency during peak hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID lockdown: Delhi Metro services to run at 15-minute frequency.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, the metro trains will run at a 15-minute frequency in the peak hours during the weekly lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the extension of the lockdown for next week.

The lockdown was earlier extended to May 3 amid severe shortage of hospital beds as the second coronavirus wave ravaged badly in the national capital.

"Services during morning (7AM to 11AM) and evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes," the DMRC tweeted.

For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it added.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof.

On Sunday, Delhi reports 20,394 new cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Delhi Metro announces new schedule of its trains during lockdown

Latest India News