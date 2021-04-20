Delhi Metro Update: Entry temporarily closed at New Delhi, Chandni Chowk stations

Image Source : PTI In light of rising covid 19 cases in the country and the capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that entry gates will be temporarily closed at Chandni Chowk and New Delhi metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed the entry gates at several metro stations in the national capital to deal with overcrowding. The metro stations where no passengers will be allowed to enter the premises are Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk. The entry gates at MG Road station which falls on the Yellow Line in Gurugram have also been closed.

Passengers will, however, be allowed to exit, the DMRC said in a series of tweets.

Earlier on Monday, the DMRC issued an update regarding its services in the wake of the complete lockdown imposed in the national capital from Monday night to arrest the spread of Covid-19. It said that services will be available on the entire network with a frequency of 30 minutes. The services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

"For rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 min only. Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of the valid IDs," the DMRC said in a statement.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital for six days, ending next Monday at 5 AM (April 26). The decision was taken to flatten the graph of Covid-19.

Also Read: Delhi Lockdown: Metro train timings updated - check details

Delhi recorded as many as 23,686 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 8.77 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 12,361. As many as 240 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Also Read: Delhi Lockdown: What's allowed and what's not - Full List

Latest India News