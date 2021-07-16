India reports 38,949 new COVID cases, 542 deaths; active cases decline to 4,30,422

India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.
The ministry said 19,55,910 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,00,23,239, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 per cent.
The positivity rate has been less than three per cent for 25 consecutive days, it said.
The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,01,83,876, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
The vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.53 crore under the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|2
|7359
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|25957
|753
|1890565
|3329
|13057
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4181
|177
|36903
|286
|195
|2
|4
|Assam
|21000
|631
|514543
|2655
|4910
|22
|5
|Bihar
|786
|3
|713163
|108
|9621
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|72
|5
|60970
|12
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4028
|122
|981303
|370
|13486
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|22
|1
|10565
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|688
|5
|1409572
|71
|25021
|1
|10
|Goa
|1788
|56
|164326
|171
|3101
|11
|Gujarat
|689
|30
|813583
|71
|10074
|12
|Haryana
|854
|18
|758958
|50
|9571
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1191
|12
|199272
|102
|3499
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2236
|199
|312556
|358
|4360
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|344
|3
|341015
|71
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|33665
|592
|2806933
|2537
|35989
|45
|17
|Kerala
|118197
|2535
|2970175
|12974
|14938
|128
|18
|Ladakh
|113
|19912
|4
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|96
|13
|9891
|18
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|271
|8
|780815
|19
|10508
|21
|Maharashtra
|110056
|2365
|5944801
|6067
|126390
|170
|22
|Manipur
|8210
|504
|70985
|583
|1326
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|3925
|39
|50794
|458
|921
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|5373
|310
|20262
|268
|116
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1017
|55
|24716
|52
|516
|2
|26
|Odisha
|20308
|596
|920646
|2605
|4795
|65
|27
|Puducherry
|1327
|57
|116203
|177
|1772
|1
|28
|Punjab
|1386
|41
|580336
|141
|16207
|8
|29
|Rajasthan
|558
|55
|943719
|90
|8947
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2279
|2
|20196
|171
|317
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|30600
|618
|2462244
|3021
|33557
|55
|32
|Telangana
|10203
|139
|619949
|605
|3743
|5
|33
|Tripura
|4624
|240
|67020
|249
|721
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|711
|108
|333244
|140
|7352
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1428
|51
|1683453
|134
|22704
|36
|West Bengal
|13847
|344
|1482903
|1161
|17958
|14
|Total#
|432041
|2095
|30143850
|39130
|411989
|581
Meanwhile, over 900 beneficiaries have applied for monetary assistance under a scheme of the Delhi government to provide financial aid to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.
They said 522 applications have been received for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 and 417 for Rs 50,000 one-time ex gratia.
Also, Biden Administration has informed lawmakers that India pulled back its supply of vaccines to the rest of the world after the second wave of pandemic hit the country, resulting in acute global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.
“When the Delta variant is raging around the world and supply is lacking globally because the Serum Institute of India pulled back hundreds of millions of vaccines that were supposed to go to COVAX because Europe is still in the throes of the pandemic, hopefully coming out of it now with light at the end of the tunnel,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power told a Congressional Committee.
Testifying before a Congressional committee on the annual budget of the agency, Power said that the shortage is going to end soon because the United States has purchased Pfizer’s vaccine which will start to come online in August.
“COVAX is in the position it's in because India has had to pull back so much supply that had been intended to go for second shots and for health workers.