Friday, July 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 38,949 new COVID cases, 542 deaths; active cases decline to 4,30,422

India reports 38,949 new COVID cases, 542 deaths; active cases decline to 4,30,422

Over 900 beneficiaries have applied for monetary assistance under a scheme of the Delhi government to provide financial aid to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2021 9:48 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Jammu: Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19

India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 19,55,910 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,00,23,239, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 per cent.

The positivity rate has been less than three per cent for 25 consecutive days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,01,83,876, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.53 crore under the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7359 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 25957 753  1890565 3329  13057 15 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4181 177  36903 286  195
4 Assam 21000 631  514543 2655  4910 22 
5 Bihar 786 713163 108  9621
6 Chandigarh 72 60970 12  809  
7 Chhattisgarh 4028 122  981303 370  13486
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 10565 4  
9 Delhi 688 1409572 71  25021
10 Goa 1788 56  164326 171  3101  
11 Gujarat 689 30  813583 71  10074  
12 Haryana 854 18  758958 50  9571
13 Himachal Pradesh 1191 12  199272 102  3499
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2236 199  312556 358  4360
15 Jharkhand 344 341015 71  5120  
16 Karnataka 33665 592  2806933 2537  35989 45 
17 Kerala 118197 2535  2970175 12974  14938 128 
18 Ladakh 113   19912 206  
19 Lakshadweep 96 13  9891 18  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 271 780815 19  10508  
21 Maharashtra 110056 2365  5944801 6067  126390 170 
22 Manipur 8210 504  70985 583  1326 17 
23 Meghalaya 3925 39  50794 458  921
24 Mizoram 5373 310  20262 268  116
25 Nagaland 1017 55  24716 52  516
26 Odisha 20308 596  920646 2605  4795 65 
27 Puducherry 1327 57  116203 177  1772
28 Punjab 1386 41  580336 141  16207
29 Rajasthan 558 55  943719 90  8947
30 Sikkim 2279 20196 171  317  
31 Tamil Nadu 30600 618  2462244 3021  33557 55 
32 Telangana 10203 139  619949 605  3743
33 Tripura 4624 240  67020 249  721
34 Uttarakhand 711 108  333244 140  7352
35 Uttar Pradesh 1428 51  1683453 134  22704  
36 West Bengal 13847 344  1482903 1161  17958 14 
Total# 432041 2095  30143850 39130  411989 581

Meanwhile, over 900 beneficiaries have applied for monetary assistance under a scheme of the Delhi government to provide financial aid to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

They said 522 applications have been received for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 and 417 for Rs 50,000 one-time ex gratia.

Also, Biden Administration has informed lawmakers that India pulled back its supply of vaccines to the rest of the world after the second wave of pandemic hit the country, resulting in acute global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

“When the Delta variant is raging around the world and supply is lacking globally because the Serum Institute of India pulled back hundreds of millions of vaccines that were supposed to go to COVAX because Europe is still in the throes of the pandemic, hopefully coming out of it now with light at the end of the tunnel,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power told a Congressional Committee.

Testifying before a Congressional committee on the annual budget of the agency, Power said that the shortage is going to end soon because the United States has purchased Pfizer’s vaccine which will start to come online in August.

“COVAX is in the position it's in because India has had to pull back so much supply that had been intended to go for second shots and for health workers.

Also Read | 77 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X