India reports 38,949 new COVID cases, 542 deaths; active cases decline to 4,30,422

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19

India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 19,55,910 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,00,23,239, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 per cent.

The positivity rate has been less than three per cent for 25 consecutive days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,01,83,876, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.53 crore under the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 2 7359 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 25957 753 1890565 3329 13057 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4181 177 36903 286 195 2 4 Assam 21000 631 514543 2655 4910 22 5 Bihar 786 3 713163 108 9621 2 6 Chandigarh 72 5 60970 12 809 7 Chhattisgarh 4028 122 981303 370 13486 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 1 10565 1 4 9 Delhi 688 5 1409572 71 25021 1 10 Goa 1788 56 164326 171 3101 11 Gujarat 689 30 813583 71 10074 12 Haryana 854 18 758958 50 9571 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1191 12 199272 102 3499 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2236 199 312556 358 4360 2 15 Jharkhand 344 3 341015 71 5120 16 Karnataka 33665 592 2806933 2537 35989 45 17 Kerala 118197 2535 2970175 12974 14938 128 18 Ladakh 113 19912 4 206 19 Lakshadweep 96 13 9891 18 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 271 8 780815 19 10508 21 Maharashtra 110056 2365 5944801 6067 126390 170 22 Manipur 8210 504 70985 583 1326 17 23 Meghalaya 3925 39 50794 458 921 3 24 Mizoram 5373 310 20262 268 116 3 25 Nagaland 1017 55 24716 52 516 2 26 Odisha 20308 596 920646 2605 4795 65 27 Puducherry 1327 57 116203 177 1772 1 28 Punjab 1386 41 580336 141 16207 8 29 Rajasthan 558 55 943719 90 8947 2 30 Sikkim 2279 2 20196 171 317 31 Tamil Nadu 30600 618 2462244 3021 33557 55 32 Telangana 10203 139 619949 605 3743 5 33 Tripura 4624 240 67020 249 721 3 34 Uttarakhand 711 108 333244 140 7352 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1428 51 1683453 134 22704 36 West Bengal 13847 344 1482903 1161 17958 14 Total# 432041 2095 30143850 39130 411989 581

Meanwhile, over 900 beneficiaries have applied for monetary assistance under a scheme of the Delhi government to provide financial aid to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

They said 522 applications have been received for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 and 417 for Rs 50,000 one-time ex gratia.

Also, Biden Administration has informed lawmakers that India pulled back its supply of vaccines to the rest of the world after the second wave of pandemic hit the country, resulting in acute global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

“When the Delta variant is raging around the world and supply is lacking globally because the Serum Institute of India pulled back hundreds of millions of vaccines that were supposed to go to COVAX because Europe is still in the throes of the pandemic, hopefully coming out of it now with light at the end of the tunnel,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power told a Congressional Committee.

Testifying before a Congressional committee on the annual budget of the agency, Power said that the shortage is going to end soon because the United States has purchased Pfizer’s vaccine which will start to come online in August.

“COVAX is in the position it's in because India has had to pull back so much supply that had been intended to go for second shots and for health workers.

Latest India News