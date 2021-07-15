77 new COVID-19 cases in UP, one more death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 17,07,656 and 22,705 respectively, the health bulletin said.

The latest death was reported from Fatehpur, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 98 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,551.

The recovery rate of the state is now 98.6 percent, he said, adding the number of active cases stands at 1,399.

So far, over 6.15 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.53 lakh that were examined on Wednesday, Prasad said.

He further said 3.88 crore doses of vaccination have been administered in the state so far.

