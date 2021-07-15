Covid: 4 new cases in Ladakh, active cases 113

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 20,241, officials said.

Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 20,241, officials said.

Four more people -- two each in Leh and Kargil -- were cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries 19,912, they said.

Two people each from Leh and Kargil districts tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

A total of 2,982 sample reports in Ladakh, including 1,281 in Leh and 1,700 in Kargil were found negative, they said, adding no death from Covid was reported on Wednesday.

Ladakh has registered 206 coronavirus-related deaths till now with Leh accounting for 148 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 113, including 84 in Leh and 29 in Kargil district.

Latest India News