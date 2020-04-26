Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: 40 new cases, state's tally mounts to 611; death toll at 18

After 40 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal, the total tally of cases rose to 611 on Sunday. Among the total people infected as on date, 105 have recovered and 18 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 611 cases put it at number 10 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7,686, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far:

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Paraganas 46 Pashchim Medinipur 4 Hooghly 12 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 9 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 21 Darjeeling 4 Pashchim Burdwan 7 Murshidabad 2 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

