Coronavirus: Authorities sanitise Lucknow's famous Hazratganj Market

Image Source : VANI MEHROTRA Lucknow's famous Hazratganj Market wore a deserted look on Friday

Lucknow residents are on alert since Friday (March 20) after it was revealed that singer Kanika Kapoor was found positive and that she was present at a party attended by many VIPs. Kanika Kapoor had then gone shopping at Lucknow's famous Hazratganj Market. The authorities carried out sanitation of Hazratganj market on Friday.

Lucknow's District Magistrate had on Friday, passed order on Friday to close all hotels, cafes, restaurants and other eateries were to be closed.

Image Source : VISHAL SINGH Building where Kanika Kapoor stayed was sanitised as well

Kanika Kapoor had flown in from London a few days ago and attended a lavish party in which top politicians, socialites and bureaucrats were present.

The total number of guests in the party were over 100.

The singer had also been interacting with her friends in the high-rise building where her parents stay in Mahanagar area.

There was fear in the state capital after four more people, including three men and one woman, tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Friday.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown possible in future, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

WATCH | COVID-19: Case registered on Ramakant Yadav for spreading rumors