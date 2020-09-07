Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

More than 27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 887,549 have died. As many as 19,370,858 people have also recovered from the highly-infectious disease.
IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.