Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

More than 27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 887,549 have died. As many as 19,370,858 people have also recovered from the highly-infectious disease.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2020 8:40 IST
Live updates :Breaking News, September 7

  • Sep 07, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Swami Ramdev Live: Yoga lessons to keep sinus, migraine headaches at bay

    Tune into India TV to watch Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to keep sinus and migraine headaches at bay.

  • Sep 07, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Djokovic disqualified from US Open after shot hits line judge

    World No. 1 Novak Djokovic exited the US Open in the most unexpected fashion. He was defaulted as a ball he struck had hit the line judge in the throat. Though the shot wasn't intentional, the official was down for a while. The Serb was in action against Pablo Carreno Busta. 

    In an apology, Djokovic wrote: "The whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth as evolution as a player and human being."

  • Sep 07, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Metro Services resume across country

    Metro services in the country have resumed today after a gap of more than five months, The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of coronavirus has reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

  • Sep 07, 2020 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases past 27 million, death toll crosses 8.87 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Nidhi Taneja and my colleagues Sushmita Panda, Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @nidhiindiatv @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases stands at 27, 288, 585, including 887,549 fatalities. As many as 19,370,858 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise

    US: 6,460,250

    India: 4,202,562

    Brazil: 4,137, 606

    Russia: 1,025, 505

