Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic exited the US Open in the most unexpected fashion. He was defaulted as a ball he struck had hit the line judge in the throat. Though the shot wasn't intentional, the official was down for a while. The Serb was in action against Pablo Carreno Busta.

In an apology, Djokovic wrote: "The whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth as evolution as a player and human being."