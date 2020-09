Heavy rains, thunderstorms hit Mumbai

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Mumbai witnessed overnight rains accompanied by loud thunderstorms on Monday, giving a breather amid rising temperature and humidity.

Meanwhile, SkyMet predicted rain and thundershowers with gusty winds over many areas in the next 4-6 hours. These include Ahmadnagar, Beed, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Osmanabad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur districts.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the weather.

Heard Thunder storm like drumbs beating on clouds above in the night 😓#MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/L38sq2JsJ1 — Bilal Samani (@BilalSamani) September 7, 2020

Sona hai yaar, Thor, pls shift the thunder and lightning to this afternoon #MumbaiRains #scary pic.twitter.com/65OUy4UyQ7 — Shivangi Shukla (@shivangitweetss) September 7, 2020

