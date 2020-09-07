Delhi Metro services resume after 169 days with strict safety measures

Image Source : FILE FILE IMAGE

After more than five months, metro services have resumed across the country with proper social distancing norms and measures in place amid COVID-19 concerns. The Delhi Metro has resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. This came as the Home Ministry issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner.

In Delhi, the services have opened in a graded manner under three stages. Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4.8 pm in the evening in the first stage.

A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months.

Metro services in Uttar Pradesh have also resumed. Face masks have been made available to commuters on payment basis at three stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro. Commuters have also been warned of a fine of Rs 500 if found without face mask and Rs 100 for spitting in trains and on metro premises. Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro has become the first metro service in India to use ultraviolet (UV) technology for token sanitisation for passenger safety. The Lucknow Metro has made special emphasis on contactless travel, sanitisation, social distancing, hygiene and cleanliness. Social distancing markers have been placed on alternate seats to maintain sufficient gap between passengers inside the train.

Bengaluru also saw metro trains running again. The Bengaluru Metro has resumed service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0. Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes

Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.



Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes

