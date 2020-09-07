With over 42 lakh COVID-19 cases, India overtakes Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit country

Image Source : AP With over 41 lakh COVID-19 cases, India overtakes Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit country

With over 42 lakh coronavirus cases, India surpasses Brazil to become the world's second most-affected country within next 24 hours. India on Monday recorded as many as 90,801 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 42-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,016 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 71,642. The total case tally stands at 4,204,613 including 88,2,542 active cases.

India is already recording the highest number of fresh coronavirus cases each day for the last few days. In fact, even in deaths caused by COVID-19, India is currently at the third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 71,642 people succumbing to the highly infectious disease.

As of Monday, only the United States, which accounts for 6,275,614 COVID-19 cases and 188,932 deaths respectively, is ahead of India now. Now, Brazil came in third place with 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 deaths.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks fourth (1,022,228), followed by Peru (683,702), Colombia (658,456), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (498,989), Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (67,558), the UK (41,640), Italy (35,541), France (30,730), Spain (29,418), Peru (29,687), Iran (22,293), Colombia (21,156), Russia (17,768), South Africa (14,889) and Chile (11,592).

Statewise Coronavirus Status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 338 2904 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 100880 382104 4347 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1525 3381 8 4 Assam 28507 95063 352 5 Bihar 16594 128503 735 6 Chandigarh 2143 3290 69 7 Chhattisgarh 22320 20487 356 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 2234 2 9 Delhi 19870 163785 4538 10 Goa 4945 15281 229 11 Gujarat 16334 83419 3091 12 Haryana 14911 58580 781 13 Himachal Pradesh 1978 4986 54 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9547 31924 770 15 Jharkhand 15005 34330 462 16 Karnataka 99636 283298 6298 17 Kerala 21867 62555 337 18 Ladakh 834 2127 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 15688 54649 1543 20 Maharashtra 221012 636574 26276 21 Manipur 1872 4975 36 22 Meghalaya 1374 1527 15 23 Mizoram 344 718 0 24 Nagaland 726 3392 10 25 Odisha 25909 93774 538 26 Puducherry 5161 11107 298 27 Punjab 15870 43849 1808 28 Rajasthan 14996 73245 1122 29 Sikkim 549 1347 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51583 398366 7748 31 Telengana 32553 107530 886 32 Tripura 6220 8745 144 33 Uttarakhand 7575 16056 330 34 Uttar Pradesh 59963 195959 3843 35 West Bengal 23390 150801 3510 Total# 862320 3180865 70626

