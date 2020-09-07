With over 42 lakh COVID-19 cases, India overtakes Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit country

With over 42 lakh coronavirus cases, India surpasses Brazil to become the world's second most-affected country within next 24 hours. India on Monday recorded as many as 90,801 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 42-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,016 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 71,642. The total case tally stands at 4,204,613 including 88,2,542 active cases.
India is already recording the highest number of fresh coronavirus cases each day for the last few days. In fact, even in deaths caused by COVID-19, India is currently at the third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 71,642 people succumbing to the highly infectious disease.
As of Monday, only the United States, which accounts for 6,275,614 COVID-19 cases and 188,932 deaths respectively, is ahead of India now. Now, Brazil came in third place with 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Russia ranks fourth (1,022,228), followed by Peru (683,702), Colombia (658,456), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (498,989), Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (67,558), the UK (41,640), Italy (35,541), France (30,730), Spain (29,418), Peru (29,687), Iran (22,293), Colombia (21,156), Russia (17,768), South Africa (14,889) and Chile (11,592).
Statewise Coronavirus Status
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|338
|2904
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100880
|382104
|4347
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1525
|3381
|8
|4
|Assam
|28507
|95063
|352
|5
|Bihar
|16594
|128503
|735
|6
|Chandigarh
|2143
|3290
|69
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22320
|20487
|356
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|2234
|2
|9
|Delhi
|19870
|163785
|4538
|10
|Goa
|4945
|15281
|229
|11
|Gujarat
|16334
|83419
|3091
|12
|Haryana
|14911
|58580
|781
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|4986
|54
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9547
|31924
|770
|15
|Jharkhand
|15005
|34330
|462
|16
|Karnataka
|99636
|283298
|6298
|17
|Kerala
|21867
|62555
|337
|18
|Ladakh
|834
|2127
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15688
|54649
|1543
|20
|Maharashtra
|221012
|636574
|26276
|21
|Manipur
|1872
|4975
|36
|22
|Meghalaya
|1374
|1527
|15
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|718
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|726
|3392
|10
|25
|Odisha
|25909
|93774
|538
|26
|Puducherry
|5161
|11107
|298
|27
|Punjab
|15870
|43849
|1808
|28
|Rajasthan
|14996
|73245
|1122
|29
|Sikkim
|549
|1347
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51583
|398366
|7748
|31
|Telengana
|32553
|107530
|886
|32
|Tripura
|6220
|8745
|144
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7575
|16056
|330
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59963
|195959
|3843
|35
|West Bengal
|23390
|150801
|3510
|Total#
|862320
|3180865
|70626