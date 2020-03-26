Image Source : FILE Indore reports 5 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 20 in Madhya Pradesh

The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 on Thursday after five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore. Earlier on Wednesday, four samples were tested positive in Indore while one coronavirus case was confirmed in Ujjain. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India have surged to 606.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | PM Modi prays for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus

ALSO READ | 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore, India toll mounts to 562