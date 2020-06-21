Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi prison registers first Covid-19 death (Representative image)

First death due to Covid-19 has been registered a prison in Delhi. A prisoner who died on June 15 in Delhi's Mandoli jail was found to be coronavirus positive by the jail authorities.

Cause of death of Kanwar Singh (62) was not known at the time of his passing on June 15. However, tests carried out subsequently revealed that he was suffering from coronavirus.

Kanwar Singh was lodged in CJ-14 and was serving life sentence for murder. He was admitted in Jail on July 6, 2018. He was lodged in senior cirizen barrack in Mandoli Jail and 28 other inmates were in the barrack with him.

He passed away in his sleep on June 15. No reason was apparent for his death but tests conducted on the dead body revealed that he was infected with coronavirus.

As of July 21, coronavirus cases among inmates in Delhi prisons stood at 23. Out of these 16 have recovered so far.

45 cases have been detected among the prison staff. 7 have recovered.

